Trisha Goddard to present new show on talkRadio

Trisha Goddard is to present her own show on Saturday afternoons on talkRadio, the station has announced.

The broadcaster’s new programme will focus on current affairs and social issues and will be “the bravest transatlantic talk show in Britain in a unique live show from the US”, talkRadio said in a statement.

Goddard will offer her own advice on “the big moral dilemmas of our time” and the show will feature contributions from listeners, it added.

Trisha Goddard is joining talkRADIO for her own show on Saturdays at 1pm. “talkRADIO is full of lively debate and no nonsense broadcasting. I can’t wait to join the team and speak with listeners about the biggest national stories and the big moral dilemmas of the day.” pic.twitter.com/t4V5jSk7us — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) June 1, 2021

Goddard said: “talkRadio is full of lively debate and no-nonsense broadcasting.

“I can’t wait to join the team and speak with listeners across the UK about the biggest national stories and the big moral dilemmas of the day.”

Her programme will be broadcast from 1pm to 4pm from this Saturday.

Dennie Morris, talkRadio programme director, said: “Trisha is a household name and will give our listeners and viewers big common sense opinion in a quintessential talkRadio way.”

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

He added: “Trisha’s new show brings more stardust to our line-up and will give listeners lots of opportunity to interact through phone-ins and social interaction, as we further bolster our multi-channel output for audiences.”

Goddard is known for shows including Trisha, which focused on trying to resolve issues for members of the public using techniques including lie-detector and DNA tests.

It aired on ITV from 1998 until 2004 in the mid-morning slot before moving to Channel 5, where it was shown until 2010.

She has since appeared on US television in programmes including The Trisha Goddard Show.