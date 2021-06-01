Identity of Rubber Chicken revealed on The Masked Dancer

Ski jumper Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards has been identified as Rubber Chicken on The Masked Dancer.

The former Olympian, 57, found himself in the dance-off with Frog, with the panel choosing to save the latter.

Eddie the Eagle – whose real name is Michael Edwards – in 1988 became the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping.

After being unmasked, he said he found it “very hard” to keep his participation a secret.

He said: “I loved being a Rubber Chicken. I could really be silly and play with the character but I did find the costume quite restrictive.”

Asked if he had a game plan, Edwards said no, adding: “I just improvised and hoped for the best.”

ITV show The Masked Dancer, a spin-off from hit series The Masked Singer, sees 12 celebrities perform routines disguised in elaborate costumes as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.

Previous stars unmasked are burlesque star Dita Von Teese, singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

Asked if there was anything about his costume and performances he would change, Edwards said: “My only thing would be to make it easier to move in and breathe. I loved thinking like a chicken and embraced the whole character.”

The Masked Dancer on ITV and the ITV Hub continues at 7.30pm on Thursday June 3.