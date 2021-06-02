Ai Weiwei sculpture unveiled at Blenheim Palace

A sculpture by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has gone on display at Blenheim Palace.

His 2017 work Gilded Cage, which explores themes around migration and refugees, will be on long-term view at the Oxfordshire country house.

The golden structure, which resembles a bird cage, is made from steel fences and is over seven metres tall.

(Jacob King/PA)

Visitors will be able to enter the cage through turnstiles.

Last month Weiwei said he was “thrilled” the artwork was going on display at Blenheim Palace.

He added: “Back in 2014 my works were exhibited there as the inaugural show Ai Weiwei At Blenheim Palace.

“Gilded Cage is a large sculpture which works with space and environment, and welcomes its audience to experience from inside as well as exploring outside surroundings.

“Blenheim Palace is the most proper setting for this work to be shown.

(Jacob King/PA)

“The work itself is a commentary on fences and borders.

“As we can see, the world today encounters new possibilities, while being challenged by unthinkable crisis at the same time.

“To rethink our humanity is crucial for human development.”

Last year a video installation by Weiwei, titled New York Days, was played on a large screen at London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Weiwei is an outspoken critic of China’s human rights record and left the country in 2015 before moving to Berlin and then the UK.