Shaun Keaveny to leave BBC Radio 6 Music after 14 years

Shaun Keaveny has announced he is leaving BBC Radio 6 Music after 14 years, saying: “It’s time for a change.”

The 48-year-old radio DJ joined the station in early 2007, hosting the late evening show before moving in April that year to the breakfast show until December 2018.

Leigh-raised Keaveny, known for his droll on-air manner, has presented the afternoon show, from 1pm to 4pm, since January 2019, after taking over from long-standing presenting duo Radcliffe and Maconie.

He said: “Things change, places change, people change, and it’s time for a change, after 14 years (it will seem longer to many) I’m leaving 6 Music.

“You have been there through births, marriages, deaths, divorces, get togethers, break ups, great sandwiches, bad curries, deceased pets, the lot.

“You have been unceasingly funny, always kind, always there with pedantry or support for even the silliest feature idea.”

Referencing the fictional pub often referenced on his show, he added: “I will be back with something soon, and I hope you’ll come along for the ride. In the meantime, feel free to buy me a pint in the Open Arms later, and remember, I love you.”

Keaveny’s final show will air in September and a new afternoon schedule for Radio 6 Music will be announced in due course.

Head of the station Samantha Moy said: “Shaun W Keaveny. A broadcaster extraordinaire: MC of Middle Aged Shout Outs, presiding judge of the Small Claims Court and landlord of the Open Arms.

“From night time to breakfast time to lunchtime, Shaun has created a world on 6 Music that is distinctly his own and which has been a joy to share.

“His listeners, fellow presenters and all of us at 6 Music will miss him.

“When he leaves us in September, it will be with a huge amount of love and the warmest of wishes for his next wonderful adventure. Thank you Shaun.”