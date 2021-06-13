Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U on course to make it four weeks at number one

Olivia Rodrigo is on course to hold on to the top spot in the UK singles chart for a fourth week with Good 4 U.

The 18-year-old US singer has three songs in the top ten of the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

The release of her debut single Drivers License in January has seen the actress and musician catapulted into global stardom.

(OfficialCharts.com/PA)

The Weeknd is second in the rankings with Save Your Tears followed by Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

In fourth place is Deja Vu, another of Rodrigo’s songs.

Her song Traitor also currently sits in tenth position in the chart.

Lorde (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lorde’s surprise new single Solar Power is on course to be the week’s highest new entry.

The New Zealand singer’s single currently sits in seventh after being streamed more than half a million times since its release on Friday.

It would be the second time Lorde has had a top ten single in the UK following the success of Royals in 2013.

The final rankings will be released on Friday.