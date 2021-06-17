Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary to debut on streaming service

Director Peter Jackson’s eagerly awaited Beatles documentary Get Back will air across three nights on Disney+, the streaming service has confirmed.

The film features intimate behind-the-scenes footage of the Fab Four and is compiled from more than 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969, shortly before their split the next year.

It will be presented as three distinct episodes each approximately two hours in length on November 25, 26 and 27.

Peter Jackson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jackson, best known for his work on The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, has spent three years watching, restoring and editing the footage.

The 59-year-old said: “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals.

“It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969.

“But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told.

Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

Bob Iger, executive chairman and chairman of the board of The Walt Disney Company, said: “As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson.

“This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world.”

Get Back follows John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr as they prepare to play their first live show in more than two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs.

The film also features the Beatles’ final live performance as a group, the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.