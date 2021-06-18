Noel Gallagher on ‘absolute honour’ of chart triumph

Noel Gallagher has topped the charts with his High Flying Birds greatest hits album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).

The former Oasis star unseated Wolf Alice and their album Blue Weekend, which slips to number four, as he scored the 12th number one album of his career, according to the Official Charts Company.

The album chronicles his post-Oasis career with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and lands in the top spot with 28,000 chart sales, 9,300 of which were on vinyl, including a limited edition release for last weekend’s Record Store Day.

Whispering to a life-size cut-out of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a video, Gallagher said: “What? I’m Number 1? Again?! Thanks very much for this, I’m running out of Manc-lepiece space for these things, but it’s an absolute honour. Thank you very much.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour remains in second place, while US rapper Polo G is a new entry in third position with his third album, Hall Of Fame.

Garbage close out the top five with No Gods No Masters, their highest charting record since 2005’s Bleed Like Me.

In the singles chart, Rodrigo holds on to the top spot with Good 4 U in her fourth consecutive week at number one.

The track is now the longest-reigning number one rock single in 18 years – Evanescence spent four weeks at the top in 2003 with Bring Me To Life.

Meanwhile, Italian rockers and Eurovision winners Maneskin are at number seven with I Wanna Be Your Slave.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “It has long been anticipated that rock would one day return to the Official Singles Chart, but few would have expected it to be pioneered by an ex-Disney Channel actress and a Eurovision winning act.

“But that’s what appears to be happening, thanks to Olivia Rodrigo and Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin.”