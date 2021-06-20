Boris Becker’s estranged wife recalls ‘wonderful memories’ together

Boris Becker’s estranged wife has said she has “so many wonderful memories” from her marriage to the German tennis star.

Dutch model Lilly, 44, and the six-time grand slam champion, 53, who share a son Amadeus, married in 2009 and announced their separation in 2018.

Speaking to Hello! magazine from her home in Wimbledon, she said: “Sadly, Boris and I cannot make it work, that is the reality.

Lilly Becker (Hello! magazine/PA)

“We have truly tried.

“I am not full of regrets as he gave me so many wonderful memories and also our incredible son.

“For that alone I will be truly grateful, you learn and move on.

“Take the chapter and use it.”

Lilly said of their 11-year-old son: “He definitely has his father’s genes, he is tall and energetic and super athletic.

“He is a good runner and he’s very interested in tennis.”

The model, whose book Home, Sweet Home is published later this year, suggested she was ready to start another relationship.

She said: “I am emotionally ready, so it’s just trying to find the right one.

“Don’t we all long for that fairytale ending?

“I would love to be in love.”

Boris Becker (Mike Egerton/PA)

On her plans for her 45th birthday on June 25, she added: “I think it’s time for me to dress up, put my heels on and have some fun.

“I had planned a fabulous 150-person ‘white party’ in my gorgeous garden but, of course, those plans had to be put on hold due to Covid.

“I think this year we will have to stick to an intimate dinner, which I am happy to do, but it’s such a shame there will be no dancing.

“I was so looking forward to it, but Boris stopped that… Johnson that is, not Becker.”

Boris Becker won Wimbledon, and became the youngest men’s singles champion, when aged 17 in 1985.

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.