Standon Calling festival organisers give update on its 2021 edition

The Standon Calling music festival will go ahead this summer, the organisers of the event have said.

The festival is scheduled to take place from July 22 to 25 in Hertfordshire and performers will include Arlo Parks, Bastille, Craig David, Primal Scream and De La Soul.

A statement from the festival said it will go ahead at a full capacity of around 15,000 people.

Standon Calling (Matt Eachus/PA)

Festival director Alex Trenchard said: “To be able to confirm that Standon Calling 2021 will be taking place this year is something that brings me incredible joy.

“We are incredibly grateful to our staff, artists and suppliers who have worked tirelessly with us to get to this point.”

He said organisers decided to “go for it” after reviewing data from the Government’s pilot events programme and listening to the comments of new Health Secretary Sajid Javid about plans to lift coronavirus restrictions next month.

“We are looking forward to sharing full details with ticket holders over the coming weeks and are confident that it will help keep everyone safe,” Mr Trenchard said.

“Most of all we want to thank our Standon Calling family who have stuck with us and supported the festival through this time. This year’s festival is in honour of you – and we think we may have just pulled together the best Standon Calling line-up of all time.

“I can’t wait to be back in front of that main stage, and I look forward to dancing together with you all once again.”

Download Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mass events are currently scheduled to be allowed to take place from July 19 when restrictions ease.

A number of festivals including Glastonbury, Womad and Kendal Calling have previously announced they will not be going ahead this year due to the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Download Festival took place with around 10,000 music fans at the rock and metal music event in Leicestershire – although the capacity was significantly reduced from its normal attendance of 111,000.

The festival was a Government pilot event for the return of live music.