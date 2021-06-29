Love Islanders lock lips and spill secrets in racy game

Love Islanders will lock lips and spill secrets when they play a racy game in Tuesday’s episode of the show.

The instalment will also see new arrival Chloe Burrows stir up drama as she invites the boys to go on a date with her shortly after they have coupled up with the first girls in the villa.

The show returned for a new series on Monday night, with an average of three million people tuning in, giving ITV2 its biggest audience of the year so far.

The return of @LoveIsland was worth the wait! Last night's launch drew an average of 3 million viewers, making it the most watched digital audience of the year. It also makes it @itv2's biggest audience of the year! #hookedalready #summeroflove #Loveisland #itv2 #itvhub pic.twitter.com/cyJH2KRE6J — ITV Media (@itvmedia) June 29, 2021

The debut outing on Monday night saw five boys and five girls enter the villa and couple up, before they were told about the last-minute addition.

The group then received a voice note from Chloe, inviting the boys to join her on a date, before she chooses someone to couple up with, leaving another girl single.

In Tuesday’s episode the boys decide that they will all go to meet Chloe together.

Afterwards, they return to the villa with the new arrival, where she meets the girls for the first time before receiving a text telling her she will couple up with a boy in 24 hours’ time, leaving one of the other girls single.

Chloe Burrows (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

The episode will also see the group take part in a racy challenge called Horny Devils, in which contestants take it in turns to pick a secret out of the box, before guessing who they think it is about and kissing them.

They must then submerge themselves in an ice bath for 10 seconds to win points for their team.

Semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran and fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi share their first kiss during the game and afterwards Kaz says: “Toby kissed me. It was a good kiss. I was happy.”

Toby Aromolaran (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

When it is PE teacher Hugo Hammod’s turn, he believes a secret is about Chloe so plants a kiss on her and Chloe later admits: “I did not see that one coming!”

However, when the boys believe a secret is about Shannon Singh, Toby goes in for a kiss and Shannon turns her head away from him.

Model Shannon is currently paired up with events host Aaron Francis, while water engineer Jake Cornish is in a couple with waitress and student Liberty Poole, and Hugo is with civil servant Sharon Gaffka.

Lettings manager Faye Winter is paired with labourer Brad McClelland.

– Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.