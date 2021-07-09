Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian dies aged 29

Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian has died days before his 30th birthday.

The professional boxer, the third oldest of Eubank’s five children, died on Friday morning in Dubai where he lived, representatives of his father said.

His father, 54, paid tribute to him in a statement.

The British middleweight great said: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

Chris Eubank Sr (David Parry/PA)

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian, who boxed using the name Alka Lion, made his debut in February 2018 fighting Polish sportsman Kamil Kulczyk.

He also made his MMA debut last year.

His mother Karron Meadows said: “Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always @SebEubank — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 9, 2021

His brother, Chris Eubank Jr, who is also a professional boxer, said on Twitter: “Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always.”

We had the honour of promoting Sebastian Eubank. He was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being who lighted up a room when he walked in. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/oY7jWTH3A8 — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) July 9, 2021

Boxing promoters and agents Kalle and Nisse Sauerland were also among those paying tribute.

They said on Twitter: “We had the honour of promoting Sebastian Eubank. He was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being who lighted up a room when he walked in. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.”

Really Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and Prayers to Chris and family 🙏🏻 — Joe Calzaghe (@RealJoeCalzaghe) July 9, 2021

Former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe said: “Really Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and Prayers to Chris and family.”