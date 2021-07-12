Bono’s son may top UK charts with band Inhaler’s debut album

Bono’s son Elijah Hewson looks set to secure the number one position in the album charts with his band Inhaler.

The Irish rock band released their debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This over the weekend and it is leading by over 7,000 sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

The quartet from Dublin, Ireland, released their first single I Want You in 2017 and were recognised as up-and-coming talent after they placed fifth in BBC’s Sound Of 2020.

The band consists of 21-year-old singer Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, drummer Ryan McMahon and guitarist Josh Jenkinson.

Paul Hewson, better known as Bono, is the frontman of the Irish rock band U2, which has received 22 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Official Charts Company has said, if Inhaler hold on to the top spot by Friday’s official charts, they will become the third Irish group to do so in the last decade, following The Script and Westlife.

It’s felt like forever, but we're so pleased to have this out in the world for you to experience. Our debut album It Won't Always Be Like This is Out Now! Get it on your headphones, get it on in the car, get it on your vinyl player – hope you love it as much as we loved making it pic.twitter.com/FtHu3rU1Ss — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) July 9, 2021

Also soaring up the charts this week is Neil Diamond’s All-Time Greatest Hits album, which has made a comeback at number 19 after classic hit Sweet Caroline became an anthem for England fans during Euro 2020.

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour may lose its number one position and drop back to number two, while Muse’s Origin of Symmetry, first released in 2001, is on track to re-enter at number three after it released a remastered XX Anniversary RemiXX edition for its 20th anniversary in June.

Tom Odell has released his first album in three years, Monsters, and it looks like it will enter the charts at number four, which would make it his fourth consecutive top 10 album.

Queen’s re-released Greatest Hits album, which had hoped to regain a number one position last week with its special 40th anniversary edition but missed out to Sour, might drop back down to fifth.