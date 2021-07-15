Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Casualty announces return of popular characters for 35th anniversary episode

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 12.18pm
Tony Marshall as Noel, Charles Dale as Big Mac and Richard Winsor as Cal in Casualty (BBC)PHOTO BY ALISTAIR HEAP
Casualty has announced the return of characters Noel, Big Mac and Cal for a one-off special to mark the 35th anniversary of the soap.

Tony Marshall, Charles Dale and Richard Winsor will be reprising their roles for a special feature-length episode that goes back in time to a day in the Emergency Department, which will set in motion a chain of events that changes the course of their future.

Winsor’s Cal Knight exited the soap in 2017 when he was stabbed by Scott Ellisson.

Receptionist Noel Garcia, played by Marshall, died at the beginning of the year in the Bafta award-winning coronavirus episode of the show.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie ‘Big Mac’ Chalker was last seen in the hospital in 2016 when he left after admitting to stealing medicine.

Marshall, whose son will also make a cameo appearance in the special episode, playing Rudi, a young boy who needs help in the ED, said: “It was strange to come back but rewarding at the same time as the episode tackles yet another important subject.

“It was a joy working with my son, as well as of course Charlie Dale and Richard Winsor.

“We had to abide to Covid restrictions, which is not easy, but we did it. The audience are going to love the episode!”

Dale added: “It’s lovely to be back with my friends again, especially, THE Tony Marshall. Reunion Tour?”

The episode will also introduce new character Stevie, played by Elinor Lawless.

Series producer Loretta Preece said: “There is a 35th-anniversary smorgasbord to offer both new and old fans of Casualty with huge stunts, faces from the past, some indelible new characters and some wonderful story twists.

“Elinor Lawless as new consultant Stevie makes a splash right from her first episode and I am confident she will become one of the most talked-about characters in Casualty’s history.

“There are huge, heart-breaking stories for Ethan and Jacob later in the series and I’m delighted to also announce a wonderful two-part special to be written by Barbara Machin, one of television’s most prestigious writers, for Christmas 2021.”

The special episode will air on August 14.

