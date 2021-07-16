Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Richard Madden says Marvel’s Eternals will push boundaries of the MCU

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 6.13pm
Richard Madden (Ian West/PA)
Richard Madden (Ian West/PA)

Richard Madden has said upcoming superhero film Eternals will push the boundaries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Scottish actor plays Ikaris, leader of the Eternals – a group of immortal aliens who have been living on Earth secretly for thousands of years.

Chloe Zhao, who won two Oscars last year for her film Nomadland, has directed the movie which is due for release on November 5.

Madden, 35, told GQ Magazine: “We’ve done that classic thing, so it’s now about how do we make it more interesting?

“I’m hoping we have done that with Eternals.

“The Marvel Universe keeps changing and elevating and growing and I really think we’re doing something that they’ve not done yet.”

The film follows the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against the Deviants.

He said the concept of following a group of ancient beings who have done and seen everything during their lifetimes elevated the film.

Madden added: “Above just another superhero movie. It’s about, ‘OK, so how do they interact with the world now, when they’ve done everything?

“What are these people like? And what do they value and care about? What doesn’t affect them?”

The film has a star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

Madden will also be reunited with fellow Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington.

Eternals is out on November 5.

