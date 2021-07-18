Another contestant is dumped from Love Island

Sharon Gaffka has become the latest Love Island contestant to exit the show.

She was left single following a recoupling during Sunday night’s episode of the ITV 2 dating programme, meaning she was sent home.

The 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford was in tears as she left the villa.

Not a dry eye in the house as Sharon is dumped from the Island 😢 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1Se2gthEYV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2021

After waving goodbye to the islanders, she said: “We all took a plunge when we came here.

“Love was never guaranteed and it never will be, but I’m glad that I took that plunge.

“I’m still on that hunt for love, for that someone special who can handle my fire and make me a happy woman.”

Discussing Sharon’s exit, Kaz Kamwi said: “I’m heartbroken because I know she was genuinely looking to meet someone new.”

We have new couples! They are… 💖 AJ and Hugo💖 Lucinda and Danny💖 Liberty and Jake💖 Kaz and Aaron💖 Chloe and Toby💖 Millie and Liam💖 Faye and Teddy#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2021

Faye Winter added: “I’m just going to miss everything about Sharon.”

Following the recoupling, AJ Bunker is paired with Hugo Hammond, Lucinda Strafford is with Danny Bibby and Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish are coupled.

Kaz and Aaron Francis are in a couple, Chloe Burrows is with Toby Aromolaran, Millie Court is partnered with Liam Reardon and Faye is with Teddy Soares.

Sunday’s episode also saw tensions rise between Danny and Aaron following the recoupling.

Aaron had hoped to pick Lucinda as the new couples were formed, however Danny beat him to it.

Still not over The Swerve of the Century™️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mi03XQM9Bp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2021

After Danny made his pick, Aaron took Lucinda aside to discuss the situation before going in for a kiss, which was rejected.

However Lucinda continued to mull over the predicament throughout the episode, saying she could not decide which of the two she liked more.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.