Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Shirley Ballas to cheer on Macmillan’s London Marathon runners

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 12.04am
(Macmillan/PA)
(Macmillan/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas will be cheering on London Marathon competitors running for Macmillan Cancer Support, the charity has announced.

She will be swapping “ballgowns and scoring paddles for pom poms and megaphones to cheer on Team Macmillan runners”, the charity said in a statement.

This year’s London Marathon will take place in October.

(Macmillan/PA)

Ballas said: “I’m so delighted to be leading the cheer squad for all the wonderful Team Macmillan runners taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon this year for a charity that is very close to my heart.

“My mother had colon cancer which was such a scary time and I’ve had my own cancer scares recently too.

“I know that if I ever needed help, Macmillan would be the place for me to go for support.”

(Macmillan/PA)

Ballas said the charity “provides such vital support to people from day one of their cancer diagnosis and I can’t wait to see the thousands of runners get out there in October along the iconic London course and virtually around the world”.

“Whether you’ll be tying up your laces to take on the marathon, or cheering on from the sidelines like myself, support for Team Macmillan will help the charity continue to do whatever it takes to be there for everyone living with cancer,” she added

The London Marathon will take place on October 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier