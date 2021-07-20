Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brad McClelland reveals Love Island stint helped him meet long-lost sister

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 11.56am
Brad McClelland (Joel Anderson/ITV)
Love Island star Brad McClelland has revealed he has spoken to his long-lost sister for the first time after leaving the villa.

The 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland volunteered to quit the show after he and his partner, Lucinda Strafford, were voted the ITV2 programme’s least compatible couple last week.

He said he has now been in touch with his 15-year-old sister for the first time via FaceTime.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I grew up with my nana, my dad wasn’t on the scene.

“I always knew I had a younger sister, I tried to get in contact with her for years, searched for her on social media, all I had was her name.

“She reached out to me and I FaceTimed her a couple of days ago.

“If anything has come from my Love Island experience… I found love in a different way.

“She’s 15 and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen her. It means the world to me.

“I’m one of six, and my brothers and sisters are massive for me. I try to spend as much time as I can with them. To have another sibling is a massive thing.”

Discussing the bond he shares with his grandmother, Joyce, Brad said: “I’ve lived with my nana since I was four years old… we’ve been together, just me and her and our little dog for 21 years.

“We argue a lot but it’s natural… the respect I’ve got for her is massive. She basically ended her life to look after me.”

“She didn’t watch the show before I went on. She had no idea what it was, I think she complained (about) a few things that were happening on there!”

Asked how he felt about Lucinda, Brad said: “We got along so well, everything was easy-going. I just wish there was a bit more time for people to see what we had.

“Everyone in the villa could see it, I could see it. You didn’t get much time in that situation, one of us had to go.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

