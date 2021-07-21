Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lauren Goodger says she ‘never felt love like this’ after birth of first child

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 8.01am
Lauren Goodger (Ian West/PA)
Lauren Goodger has said she has “never felt love like this” after welcoming her first child.

The former Only Way Is Essex star, 34, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Charles Drury on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of her daughter’s pink night light, the reality star said it was a “surreal feeling”.

(Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

She wrote: “Never felt love like this, I can’t stop looking at her.

“I should be sleeping but I have the most amazing princess next to me.

“It’s her first night, it’s just surreal this feeling.”

(Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

Goodger first announced she was pregnant in January, saying it was the “hardest secret I’ve ever kept!”

The former Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother contestant was one of the original cast members of the ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex and the first two series of the show mostly centred on Goodger’s relationship with her then-boyfriend Mark Wright.

