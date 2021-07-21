Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Paloma Faith says she feels like ‘hiding’ after ‘freedom day’

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 6.42pm
Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)
Singer Paloma Faith has said she feels like “hiding” in her home after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

On Monday, which has been dubbed “freedom day”, social distancing rules were removed.

Faith questioned whether everyone would be able to make the most of the relaxation of restrictions.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said: “This freedom day absolute nonsense feels like the least free that we have been for a long, long time.

“I don’t understand it.”

She said people with children or those who have anxiety or issues with socialising are “all just hiding and are less free than ever because we’re all scared to go out”.

Faith added: “I feel like one of those people who’s just like actually, freedom day has just made me feel like staying in my house and hiding.

“It just doesn’t feel safe and it feels as well like everyone I know seems to have Covid from going to a gathering or whatever.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to be “cautious” after the lifting of restrictions.

