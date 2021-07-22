Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nicole Kidman shows off new pixie haircut ahead of upcoming series Roar

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 2.59pm
Nicole Kidman has changed her hair into a pixie cut ahead of her new TV series Roar (Ian West/PA)
Nicole Kidman has shown off her new pixie haircut ahead of her upcoming female-led TV series Roar.

The Australian actress, 54, posted a photo on Instagram of her new short strawberry blonde hairstyle with a rainbow breaking through the sky behind her.

The eight-part Apple TV series is based on Cecelia Ahern’s collection of 30 short stories published in 2018, with each darkly comedic feminist tale exploring women’s experiences and perspectives.

Kidman wrote on Instagram “On set” with a rainbow emoji with the hashtags “Roar” and “Female filmmakers”.

The actress will also help produce the new show with her production company Blossom Films, alongside author Ahern.

Kidman has previously played Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies and won the Oscar for best actress in 2003 for portraying the writer Virginia Woolf in the drama The Hours.

She will star alongside Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie.

The show was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who previously made the comedy-drama series Glow about a women’s professional wrestling circuit.

Ahern’s previous successful book-to-film adaptations include P.S. I Love You starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, and romantic comedy Love, Rosie featuring Lily Collins and Sam Claflin.

