Nicole Kidman shows off new pixie haircut ahead of upcoming series Roar

Nicole Kidman has shown off her new pixie haircut ahead of her upcoming female-led TV series Roar.

The Australian actress, 54, posted a photo on Instagram of her new short strawberry blonde hairstyle with a rainbow breaking through the sky behind her.

The eight-part Apple TV series is based on Cecelia Ahern’s collection of 30 short stories published in 2018, with each darkly comedic feminist tale exploring women’s experiences and perspectives.

Kidman wrote on Instagram “On set” with a rainbow emoji with the hashtags “Roar” and “Female filmmakers”.

The actress will also help produce the new show with her production company Blossom Films, alongside author Ahern.

Kidman has previously played Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies and won the Oscar for best actress in 2003 for portraying the writer Virginia Woolf in the drama The Hours.

She will star alongside Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie.

The show was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who previously made the comedy-drama series Glow about a women’s professional wrestling circuit.

Ahern’s previous successful book-to-film adaptations include P.S. I Love You starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, and romantic comedy Love, Rosie featuring Lily Collins and Sam Claflin.