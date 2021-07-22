Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gary Lineker to host new ITV game show Sitting On A Fortune

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 4.45pm
Gary Lineker (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Lineker will host a new game show for ITV in which players could win up to £100,000.

The Match Of The Day star, who is the BBC’s highest earning on-air talent, will front Sitting On A Fortune, which is described as a “high stakes, high tension” show.

The quiz will feature six players all trying to be in the right place at the right time to take away a potentially life-changing amount of money.

Players will take to the stage and position themselves in a row of seats, one behind another.

Only the player in the chair at the front can answer questions, stay in the game and have the chance of winning the jackpot. One wrong answer will see them relegated to the back and in danger of leaving with nothing, as someone else moves up to take pole position.

There will be no lifelines, safety nets or chances to walk away, meaning players must risk everything on getting the right answer in the hope of taking home the big prize.

Lineker said: “I am absolutely delighted to be hosting what I think and hope will be a show that people love.

“It’s going to be full of tension with high stakes and bags of drama from start to finish – everything a great game show should be.

“I can’t wait for the viewers at home to experience the fun and the excitement of Sitting On A Fortune.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, added: “We are delighted to be working with Gary on this new show that is all about players backing themselves and showing courage – something he knows all about.”

