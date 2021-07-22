Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Music fans arrive at Latitude Festival amid heatwave

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 8.19pm
Festivalgoers in the campsite at Latitude Festival (Jacob King/PA)
Music fans have begun to arrive at Latitude Festival.

The event, which is expected to be attended by around 40,000 people, is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

Headliners for the event, which is taking place at the Henham Park estate near the Suffolk coast, include Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Latitude Festival 2021 – Southwold
Festivalgoers were pictured arriving at the festival on Thursday amid the heatwave.

However according to the Met Office, the high temperatures are not set to last and the heatwave will dissipate over the weekend.

Weather will become unsettled with patches of rain likely to move through the area on Saturday and Sunday, the forecaster said.

Latitude Festival 2021 – Southwold
Earlier this month, the festival organisers said a number of ministers and MPs will be among the crowds at the event.

Social distancing measures were lifted in England on Monday meaning music festivals can go ahead, however some events including Glastonbury and Womad have been cancelled for 2021.

