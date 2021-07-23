Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dani Dyer shares post after boyfriend jailed for defrauding pensioners

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 12.11pm
Dani Dyer (Ian West/PA)
Love Island star Dani Dyer has celebrated six months with her son after her partner, Sammy Kimmence, was handed a jail sentence.

The 24-year-old reality TV star shared a series of photos of the baby, called Santiago, with her 3.4 million followers on Friday but did not refer to Kimmence.

The 25-year-old father of her child was jailed for three-and-a-half years last week for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

He took the money from two elderly men between 2016 and 2018, claiming he would invest it by placing horse-racing bets on their behalf, but instead spent the money on his own debts and lifestyle.

The couple have since reportedly split.

In her first Instagram post since the verdict, Dyer, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny, voiced her love for their son.

She wrote: “6 whole months of loving you baby boy … can’t believe how quick the time is going, you’ve made me realise how precious time is, and what it’s like to not have a lay in anymore.

Sammy Kimmence, court case
Sammy Kimmence (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Mummy loves you more than words could ever describe.”

Dyer announced in July last year that she was expecting a baby with Kimmence, who she dated before she starred on Love Island in 2018.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.

