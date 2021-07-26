Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Karen Hauer says it would be ‘incredible’ to have a same-sex partner on Strictly

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 1.02am
Karen Hauer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has said it would be “incredible” to dance with a female contestant on the show.

Last year boxer Nicola Adams and her professional partner Katya Jones made history on the show as the became first same-sex couple to compete in the BBC One celebrity dancing competition.

Hauer told Hello! magazine she would be keen to follow in their footsteps.

Karen Hauer (Ian West/PA)

“A same-sex partner would be incredible,” she said.

“The support behind Strictly’s first same-sex couple last year was extraordinary.

“I can only imagine our wonderful viewers this year would support it just as much, if not more.”

Hauer, who has appeared in Strictly since 2012, said her time on the programme has “flown by so quickly and it’s incredible”.

When asked if she would like to celebrate a decade on the show by lifting the trophy, she added: “Of course, I’d love to bring the Glitterball home at some point.

“It would be lovely to win in my 10th series, but it is not so much about the winning.

“I love the show so much and making people fall in love with dancing.”

Hauer, who danced with reality star Jamie Laing in the last series of Strictly, added she has changed a lot as a person since she first joined the show.

“The girl of 2012 is a different version of the woman I am now,” she said.

“I’m more confident in myself than I was back in 2012 and I’m sure of who I am as a person, as a woman in this industry.

“It’s been about discovering who I am, the person I want to be.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

