Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Michael Rosen says he is still experiencing the effects of his Covid ordeal

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 3.39am
Michael Rosen (Ian West/PA)
Michael Rosen (Ian West/PA)

Author Michael Rosen has said he is still experiencing the effects of Covid after he was admitted to hospital with the virus last year.

The poet and author, 75, spent 40 days in an induced coma after he was put into intensive care as he struggled to recover from the illness.

Rosen will discuss his experience of being cared for by the NHS, who he says saved his life, in an upcoming London Literature Festival event.

British Academy Children’s Awards – London
(Ian West/PA)

“In terms of symptoms, I have a foggy left eye, I have a left ear that doesn’t really hear much, I have numb toes and I get dizzy quite often, which is mild, and then, every now and then, I get vertigo,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s quite rare, the vertigo, but I do get dizzy patches walking along.”

He added: “I have to consciously think about breathing.

“That may be a consequence of Covid or that may be a consequence of the coma, either or both.”

Rosen has published a book, titled Many Different Kinds Of Love, about his illness.

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt celebrity screening – London
Michael Rosen (Yui Mok/PA)

He said writing about his experience has helped him process what has happened to him.

“You have feelings swirling round in your head that you can’t necessarily understand or cope with,” he said.

“And then if you put them down on paper, things start becoming clear.”

Rosen has credited the NHS with saving his life.

“It’s quite amazing the care I got,” he said.

“They saved my life. When I was taken in, I was in great danger of dying.”

He added he hopes to “repay the favour” the NHS gave him by telling others about the lifesaving care he was given at the London Literature Festival.

Rosen will appear alongside novelist Kate Mosse at the festival’s event at the Southbank Centre on October 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier