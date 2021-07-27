Tayo Oguntonade joins Channel 4’s The Great House Giveaway

Tayo Oguntonade is set to host the new season of Channel 4’s Bafta-winning daytime show The Great House Giveaway.

The show sees two strangers who have never owned a home given money to buy a property at auction.

They then have six months to redevelop the property into a desirable home with the aim to sell and split the profits, but if they fail the house goes back to auction.

Property expert Oguntonade is permanently joining the hosting team alongside returning presenter Simon O’Brien and S4C’s Carys Davies as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front project, which aims to celebrate black talent in the TV industry.

The show won a TV Bafta award in the new Daytime category in June this year.

And the first ever BAFTA for Daytime goes to The Great House Giveaway! 🏠☀️ #VirginMediaBAFTAs #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/gyQLjZbPS4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) June 6, 2021

The Black to Front project plans to air programmes fronted by black talent and featuring black contributors to champion those voices and stories on September 10.

As part of the project, five new episodes of the property show will broadcast during September where Oguntonade will offer the DIY contestants advice and handy tips.

Oguntonade said: “Helping to get people on the property ladder has been a passion of mine for a long time, one of which I’ve been doing throughout my career.

“I am so excited to be joining The Great House Giveaway team and getting to share my advice with not only the renovation new-comers on the show, but also the viewers at home!”

Alongside being a property expert, Oguntonade is also a mortgage broker and investor and has previously appeared on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Steph asks our property expert Tayo Oguntonade what you should look out for when viewing a house 🏠and if you have a builder friend, even better 😉@BrickzwithTipz | @StephLunch | #stephspackedlunch pic.twitter.com/zbi5gsXu3S — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) June 1, 2021

Kate Thomas, commissioning editor for daytime and features at Channel 4, said: “Tayo is a brilliant talent who already has loads of fans following his advice on social media.

“I’m delighted he has joined the Bafta-winning team on The Great House Giveaway.”

Bafta-winning comedian Mo Gilligan and presenter AJ Odudu will host a one-off special of the morning show The Big Breakfast, while veteran broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, 81, will present the game show Countdown as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front day.