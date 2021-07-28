Biffy Clyro replace Queens Of The Stone Age on Reading and Leeds line-up

Biffy Clyro will replace Queens Of The Stone Age at Reading and Leeds festivals after the US band had to pull out due to “restrictions and logistics.”

The Scottish band have been added to the bill as the latest headliner, joining the ranks of Liam Gallagher, Disclosure, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Post Malone and Stormzy.

Due to restrictions and logistics, Queens of The Stone Age are no longer performing at #RandL21. But you asked and we answered! 🥳 @biffyclyro has now been added to the line-up alongside other acts! 🔥 Head to our website to get the latest announcements, news and MORE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PbS7m0vsB1 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 28, 2021

Inhaler, Russ Millions and Holly Humberstone have also been added to the line-up of the festivals at the Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park sites over August bank holiday weekend.

Biffy Clyro last headlined the festival in 2017 and will be performing hits from across their catalogue, including their latest album A Celebration Of Endings.

The band said: “We are delighted and honoured to be headlining Reading & Leeds for a third time.

“We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna f***!!”

It has been reported that England is expected to open its borders to allow US and EU travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without the need to quarantine, which could simplify logistics for music festivals with international acts on the bill.

American rappers Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly and Australian musician The Kid Laroi are among the performers due to travel to the UK for the festival.