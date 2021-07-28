Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Biffy Clyro replace Queens Of The Stone Age on Reading and Leeds line-up

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 2.26pm
Biffy Clyro (Yui Mok/PA)
Biffy Clyro will replace Queens Of The Stone Age at Reading and Leeds festivals after the US band had to pull out due to “restrictions and logistics.”

The Scottish band have been added to the bill as the latest headliner, joining the ranks of Liam Gallagher, Disclosure, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Post Malone and Stormzy.

Inhaler, Russ Millions and Holly Humberstone have also been added to the line-up of the festivals at the Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park sites over August bank holiday weekend.

Biffy Clyro last headlined the festival in 2017 and will be performing hits from across their catalogue, including their latest album A Celebration Of Endings.

The band said: “We are delighted and honoured to be headlining Reading & Leeds for a third time.

“We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna f***!!”

It has been reported that England is expected to open its borders to allow US and EU travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without the need to quarantine, which could simplify logistics for music festivals with international acts on the bill.

American rappers Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly and Australian musician The Kid Laroi are among the performers due to travel to the UK for the festival.

