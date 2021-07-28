Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Music industry welcomes scrapping quarantine for fully-jabbed EU and US visitors

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 5.08pm
Festival-goers at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
The scrapping of quarantine rules for fully vaccinated visitors from the EU and the US has been welcomed by the live music industry.

The move will allow international musicians to perform at UK festivals this summer.

The announcement that new rules will be in place from 4am on Monday August 2 comes shortly after Queens Of The Stone Age pulled out of Reading and Leeds festivals citing “restrictions and logistics.”

Greg Parmley, the chief executive of Live, which represents the interests of the live music business, including 4,000 high profile artists and 2,000 backstage workers, said: “We are extremely pleased to see that Government has taken the decision to allow people into the UK without the need to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA.

“This will allow international artists to perform at our world-leading festivals and venues over the coming months and will provide a vital boost to our iconic live music industry as we come out of lockdown.”

It was previously announced the Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli will be replaced by Anton Du Beke in the upcoming series because of the uncertainty over international travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19.

Tonioli is based in the US as a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars and has previously jetted back and forth to film both shows at the same time.

He was absent from the panel last year as he remained in the US during the pandemic but appeared on the Sunday night shows remotely.

