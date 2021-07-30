Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Lord Sugar issues warning over sale of Channel 4

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 4.11pm
Lord Sugar (PA)
Lord Sugar (PA)

Lord Sugar has voiced his opposition to the potential privatisation of Channel 4.

The Apprentice star said selling off the publicly owned broadcaster would be “a bad thing for the audiences and the sector in general”.

The channel, which was founded in 1982, is owned by the Government and receives its funding from advertising.

A consultation looking at the economic, social and cultural costs and benefits of releasing it from public ownership is currently under way.

Potential investors are likely to include big American companies.

The 74-year-old Amstrad founder, originally from Hackney, east London, wrote to his 5.2 million followers on Twitter: “I am not in favour of the privatisation of C4.

“I believe it would be a bad thing for the audiences and the sector in general.

“C4 generates £1 billion to the UK economy, and privatisation would put this at real risk.”

Channel 4 Privatisation
A consultation has been launched into the broadcaster’s ownership (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Figures including actor Rob Delaney, It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies and The Thick Of It creator Armando Iannucci have also voiced opposition to the potential sale of Channel 4.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the decision to review its ownership structure was taken because the changing media landscape poses a serious threat to traditional linear broadcasters.

The consultation comes ahead of a Government White Paper on the future of broadcasting which is due in the autumn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]