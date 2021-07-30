Annie Mac bids emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1 after 17 years

Annie Mac has presented her final BBC Radio 1 show.

The DJ, who has been working at the station for 17 years, tearfully signed off on Friday evening.

She told listeners that she knows “that I have done the right thing because it feels good, I feel at peace with everything”.

She added: “I’m not going, hopefully I will get a job on the radio at some point in the future.

“I would really like that and I’m still going to be doing other things.

“I’m looking forward to having the creative space to do new things and try new things.

“But being at Radio 1 is such a party. I’ve had such brilliant times with the other DJs over the years, I have made friends for life.”

Mac added there are more women playing “alternative music” than when she joined the station 17 years ago.

everyone say thank you annie mac ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PTEO2orUcP — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 30, 2021

“What’s great is that now, 17 years later, there’s so many,” she added.

Mac also credited Radio 1 with enabling her to get to know her now husband Toddla T.

“I started on Radio 1 in 2004 and have done a lot of things since then in my professional life and personal life,” she said.

“One of those was getting married and becoming a mother to two children, and it was thanks to Radio 1 that I got to know my husband a little bit better.”

She said that after meeting the DJ in a nightclub “I invited him on to the show to do a bit of an interview”.

The pair were living together around a year later, she added.

Mac has previously said she is leaving the station to spend more time with her family.

Mac, 43, joined Radio 1 as an assistant producer before hosting her first show in 2004.

Clara Amfo is taking over her Future Sounds show.

Her fellow Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills praised Mac on her final day.

“Feeling emotional listening to @anniemacmanus Annie you’re the BEST get @BBCR1 on NOW,” he tweeted.

Nick Grimshaw, another Radio 1 DJ, added: “not me crying to High Contrast @anniemacmanus BBCR1 LETS DO THIS GUYS!!!! THE LAST FRIDAY WITH ANNIE.”