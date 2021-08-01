Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Love Island’s Lillie Haynes criticises Liam Reardon after exiting the show

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 10.46am
(ITV)
Love Island star Lillie Haynes has said she felt “misled” by fellow contestant Liam Reardon after he chose to stay coupled up with Millie Court.

The pair shared a brief romance while in rival villa Casa Amor, kissing and sharing a bed, but Liam still decided to stay partnered up with Millie and return to the main villa without Lillie.

Friday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw Lillie make a surprise appearance in the main villa and reveal to her love rival that Liam had been unfaithful to her.

After leaving the show, the trainee accountant, 22, told the Sun on Sunday: “When I found out Liam hadn’t chosen me, I felt ­misled. He’d been giving me what I wanted to hear and I was convinced he was the one.

“He made me feel as if I had a really strong chance of going back to the villa with him. He was very hands-on — we were like a couple in there.

“So, I definitely thought I was going to get picked. When he chose to go back alone, I was shocked.

“Then when I walked into the villa with the other girls, I didn’t like how Liam had Millie’s necklace and his arm around her after how he’d been with me.

“It wouldn’t have been nice of me to stand there and let her be happy and lovey, thinking: ‘Oh, he’s come back’ when she was being mugged off.”

Lillie said she “spoke up as one girl to another” and wanted to put a “question mark” in Millie’s head because she doubted whether Liam would reveal the full extent of their time together.

On Saturday a message posted on Lillie’s Instagram account called for viewers to “think hard” before directing hate towards her on social media following the conflict in the villa.

It also praised her for “going into the villa and dropping the truth bomb”.

