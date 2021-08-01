Love Island’s Malin Andersson reveals baby news two years after daughter’s death

Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson has announced she is expecting another child, more than two years after the death of her daughter Consy.

The reality TV personality’s one-month-old baby girl died in January 2019 after being born seven weeks prematurely.

Andersson revealed in June she was in a relationship and that she had known her partner for four years but until recently had remained only friends.

Sharing a photo of her bump with her partner’s hands clasped around it, she wrote: “My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine. I can’t describe to you all how I feel writing this.”

Andersson continued: “Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I visualised. A solid partner in my life, who has been there in the background – witnessed my life over the past 4 years and has stuck by me as a friend.. and now a lover. This couldn’t feel any more right – and we’re now bringing a beautiful soul into this world.

“My heart feels electric writing this, my eyes tearing up.. because I can promise you all there was once upon a time I never thought I could experience this. I was wrong. It just wasn’t the right time. All the pain I’ve endured has led to this very moment.. my own little family.

Malin Andersson appeared on Love Island in 2016 (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

“Mumma – I know you’re looking down with bright eyes and a big smile. Baby Consy – protect us from above. This is us now.”

Her late daughter Consy was named after Andersson’s mother, who died in November 2017 of cancer.

Andersson’s post was greeted with numerous messages of support on Instagram.

Fellow Love Island contestant Jessica Hayes said: “I’m so excited ! You deserve this more than anything . Love you so much.”

Anna Vakili, another former contestant on the ITV show, said: “This made me soo happy!! You deserve it all congrats Malin.”

Actress Jess Impiazzi and singer Cher Lloyd were also among those sending their congratulations.