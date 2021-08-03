Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Toby and Chloe rekindle romance in Love Island

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.53pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows have rekindled their romance in Love Island.

During a recoupling in Tuesday’s episode of the ITV 2 programme, Chloe opted to reform her pairing with Toby.

The pair had previously separated after Toby dumped Chloe for Abigail Rawlings.

On Tuesday, he told her: “Kissing and cuddling, it’s not the same.”

She responded: “With other people?”

Toby said: “Yeah.”

Liam Reardon also made a public declaration of his feelings for Millie Court during the episode.

“I’ve got something I want to say. I’ve been told I need to go big or go home,” he said.

Liam added: “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.

“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more.

“I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.

“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel.”

Millie then opted to recouple with him at the end of the episode, but told him he had not been completely forgiven for cheating on her in Casa Amor.

Abigail also coupled up with Dale Mehmet during the episode.

She beat Mary Bedford, who was also hoping to pick Dale, to picking him after she got to go before her during the recoupling.

Mary was left having to pick Sam Jackson, who was the only boy left.

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier