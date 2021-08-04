Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Harder They Fall to open London Film Festival

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 2.33pm
Idris Elba (Matt Crossick/PA)
The world premiere of Jeymes Samuel’s film The Harder They Fall will open the London Film Festival.

The Netflix movie will be shown at the Royal Festival Hall in London in October.

The film stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz and Danielle Deadwyler.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Regina King (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The film tells the story of outlaw Nat Love, played by Majors, who seeks revenge on his enemy Rufus Black (Elba) after he is released from prison.

Samuel said: “It’s a great honour that The Harder They Fall will have its world premiere opening the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

“Growing up in the UK, the festival has always been the highlight of my year and I couldn’t have imagined anything better than to have my debut film included in this year’s line-up.”

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, said: “Jeymes Samuel has come out with both guns blazing with his lightning-paced, witty and phenomenally entertaining new western The Harder They Fall.

“This is brutal and funny genre filmmaking, sometimes making you chuckle and gasp in the same breath, while each of its mega stars absolutely burns up the screen, working to a cleverly written script from Samuel and Boaz Yakin that reveals the tenderness even in the darkest villainous heart.”

The film will be shown on October 6 before it is released on Netflix in November.

