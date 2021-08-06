Preparations under way for Ant McPartlin’s wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett

Preparations are under way at the church reported to be where Ant McPartlin will tie the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett this weekend.

A large selection of flowers could be seen being prepared for the occasion outside the Hampshire church on Friday.

The pair will reportedly get married at the countryside church on Saturday before a reception is held at a nearby luxury hotel.

Flowers are delivered to a church in Hampshire (Ian West/PA)

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018.

They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The pair got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Ant McPartlin with Anne-Marie Corbett at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent star McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.