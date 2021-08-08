Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Ed Sheeran on course to extend his reign at number one in the singles chart

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 7.03pm Updated: August 8 2021, 7.21pm
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran is on course to make it seven weeks at number one in the singles chart with Bad Habits.

His closest competition is Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.

Black Magic by Jonasu is currently third in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Justin Bieber in London
Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta is fourth, followed by followed by Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, Guetta and Little Mix in fifth.

The Weeknd’s song Take My Breath is the highest new entry in ninth.

KSI and Lil Wayne’s new track Lose is on course to debut in 10th place in the chart.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]