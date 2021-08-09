Frank Lampard on Ant McPartlin’s ‘special’ wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett

Sports star Frank Lampard has said Ant McPartlin’s wedding at the weekend was “good fun”.

Former footballer Lampard, 43, and his wife, TV presenter Christine, were among the famous faces in attendance as presenter McPartlin said “I do” to partner Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday.

Television presenter McPartlin, 45, one half of entertainment duo Ant and Dec, and 43-year-old Corbett waved to photographers and cheering crowds following their wedding ceremony in a quaint rural church in Hampshire.

Speaking on Monday, Lampard told the PA news agency: “It was good fun, it was a beautiful day.

“You know, we’re friends and it was a special day for them, so I’m very happy for them, it was nice to be there.”

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leave their wedding ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lampard was speaking on the pitch at Wembley at a celebration of the FA and McDonald’s Fun Football grass roots initiative, which has reached a milestone of five million hours of coaching delivered for young people.

McPartlin and Corbett said their vows in front of famous guests including McPartlin’s presenting partner Declan Donnelly and TV hosts Dermot O’Leary, Phillip Schofield, Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, as well as comedian David Walliams, who arrived with model Keeley Hazell.

Frank and Christine Lampard arriving at the wedding (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Corbett wore a bespoke wedding gown by Suzanne Neville for the ceremony while McPartlin and Donnelly wore dark tuxedos with matching flowers on their lapels.

Ant McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (right), arriving at the church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

St Michael’s Church in Heckfield was lavishly decorated with floral displays for the occasion.

The couple and their guests exited the venue through a specially-constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Schofield said the ceremony was “amazing” and “great fun” as he left the church.

Wedding guests David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The sun was shining for the newlyweds following heavy downpours earlier in the day.

A large group of photographers were gathered outside the venue to capture the occasion.

Dozens of fans were also standing outside the church to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

Presenter Phillip Schofield at the wedding (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

McPartlin and Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.

They got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

McPartlin and Corbett were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Anne-Marie Corbett arrives at St Michael’s church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent presenter McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has previously described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.