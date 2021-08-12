Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

In Pictures: The life and career of Una Stubbs

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 4.44pm
With Jon Pertwee in character for Worzel Gummidge (PA)
With Jon Pertwee in character for Worzel Gummidge (PA)

Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84 after a long career that saw her best known for roles in the film Summer Holiday, BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness And In Health, and children’s TV favourite Worzel Gummidge.

Una Stubbs death
Tony Booth, Una Stubbs, Dandy Nichols, and Warren Mitchell on the set of the BBC comedy Till Death Us Do Part in 1966 (PA)
Una Stubbs death
Una Stubbs leaps over a bollard at Heathrow Airport, with the assistance of fellow entertainers Hank Marvin and Sir Cliff Richard, in 1970 (PA)

The 1963 film Summer Holiday helped to make Stubbs’ name after she starred in the musical alongside Sir Cliff Richard.

Una Stubbs death
Richard Briers, Warren Mitchell and the actress sit in the famous car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as they pose with the Lord Mayor of London Ian Bowater in 1970 (PA)
Una Stubbs death
Una Stubbs with Sir Cliff Richard in 1996 (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The star’s career spanned decades, with well-known television roles including Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and a recent role as Mrs Hudson in the BBC’s Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.

Una Stubbs death
With Jon Pertwee as Worzel Gummidge she played Aunt Sally in the children’s TV favourite from 1979 (PA)
Una Stubbs death
Stubbs with Sherlock co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Lara Pulver at the 2012 Crime Thriller Awards (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Una Stubbs death
With Kimberley Nixon and Sheila Reid in 2017 at the UKTV Live new season launch (Ian West/PA)

In addition to her work as an actress, Stubbs was also a keen amateur painter who had her work displayed at the Royal Academy in London.

RA250 Friends Membership scheme – London
Meeting the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Academy of Arts (Chris Jackson/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier