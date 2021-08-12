Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing unveils its first ever deaf contestant

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 8.08pm
(Guy Levy/BBC)
(Guy Levy/BBC)

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has become the 12th celebrity to be confirmed as taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

She will be the first ever deaf contestant to appear in the BBC One dancing competition.

Ayling-Ellis described being the first ever deaf contestant on the show as “exciting” and “a little bit scary”.

She added: “It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open.

“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.

“But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me.”

The actress has played Frankie Lewis in EastEnders since 2020.

Ayling-Ellis has also starred in TV programmes Summer Of Rockets and Casualty.

Earlier on Thursday, actress Nina Wadia, who also stars in EastEnders as Zainab Masood, was revealed as a contestant in the upcoming series of the programme.

She joined the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dance floor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier