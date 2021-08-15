Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Motherhood is incorrectly sold to us as perfect – Frankie Bridge

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 12.06am
Frankie Bridge (Ian West/PA)
Frankie Bridge has said she wants to help challenge the “shame and negativity” around women who experience problems during motherhood.

Bridge, 32, has two children with former footballer Wayne Bridge, who she has been married to since 2014.

The singer told Hello! magazine that becoming a mother “is sold to us as perfect, the best moment of your life, and that’s not always the case”.

TRIC Awards 50th Birthday – London
Wayne and Frankie Bridge (Ian West/PA)

“I want to drop the shame and negativity of that and for women to feel they can open up and say, ‘actually, this isn’t all it’s cracked up to be’,” she said.

“And that doesn’t mean you don’t love your child.”

According to the magazine, she said Wayne was supportive when she suffered from depression and anxiety in the early stages of their relationship.

“It was a lot for him to take on that early in our relationship, but he really made the effort to learn what was going on, stayed in touch with my doctors and tried to understand as best he could,” she said.

“I couldn’t ask for more.”

Frankie Bridge (Hello!/PA)

She said her bandmates from The Saturdays “have always been so supportive of me, especially when I first decided to speak out about it publicly”.

“We keep in touch regularly,” she said.

“It’s been a bit harder to see them with our busy schedules and throughout the past year, but we have a WhatsApp group we chat on all the time and we’re always supporting and love to hear about each other’s new ventures and projects.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

