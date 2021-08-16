Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Huw Edwards considering future on News At Ten as he approaches 60th birthday

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 8.55pm
Huw Edwards has revealed he is considering his future presenting the BBC’s News At Ten as he approaches his 60th birthday (Matt Crossick/PA)
Huw Edwards has revealed he is considering his future presenting the BBC’s News At Ten as he approaches his 60th birthday.

The veteran broadcaster, who celebrates the milestone this week, said he may step down from the “taxing” job.

“A time comes when you’re bound to re-assess what’s in front of you,” he told Radio Cymru in a Welsh-language interview.

Edwards, who has been presenting News At Ten for 18 years, said: “Now that a big milestone is here, which is 60 years old, it’s natural for a man to think ‘am I going to continue in this job for another five years, or do I want to do something different?’

“The nightly news business, after 20 years, that can be taxing, even though I still enjoy the job.

“I don’t think I’ll be doing that for long. Because I believe that, in the first place, I think it’s fair for the viewers to get a change.

“Secondly, I have co-workers who are very talented – it’s time to give them a chance too.”

However, the Bridgend-born Edwards said he would not be giving up journalism entirely.

He said: “I won’t disappear tomorrow from the 10 o’clock news because I’m still enjoying myself.

“But of course, I’m thinking about the working patterns of the future. And the truth is that I don’t want to sustain these working patterns for a long time to come, because I don’t believe it’s a very wise thing at all.”

Edwards, who joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984, earned between £425,000 and £429,999 in 2020/2021, according to the broadcaster’s latest figures.

In 2018 it was reported he agreed to take a pay cut following revelations over unequal pay for men and women at the BBC.

In his Radio Cymru interview, he described the corporation’s decision to disclose salaries of staff who earn £150,000 or more per year as a “nightmare”.

“It has angered me, to be honest,” he said. “Not because I’m embarrassed about pay, especially because I took a huge cut years ago anyway.

“I don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for me. But if you do get a huge pay cut, it’s certainly going to affect you, your psychology and your attitude towards the work.

“Especially if you see co-workers getting large pay rises and you don’t quite understand why.”

Edwards added he did not accept people had a right to “stick their nose in other people’s business”.

