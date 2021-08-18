Another couple dumped from Love Island

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson have been dumped from Love Island following a public vote.

Viewers had been asked to pick their favourite couples in the show before the islanders were told to gather round the firepit to hear the results.

Mary and Aaron were eliminated from the programme ahead of the final next week.

After being dumped from the villa, Mary said it is “early days” for her and Aaron as a couple.

She added: “Even though it’s only been 10 days it feels like we’ve been seeing each other for months.

“We said we’re definitely going to give it a go on the outside.

“Obviously everything changes when you get out so we said we’re just going to cross each bridge as it comes to it.

“We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside.”

Mary and Aaron are out of the villa! They’ll be back on @itv2 for Sunday's Aftersun, then right here answering YOUR questions in an exclusive Twitter Q&A! Reply to this tweet to get your quezzies in for them and be sure to use the hashtag #asktheislanders 👏 pic.twitter.com/427lkMqMOS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 18, 2021

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show also saw the return of the babies to the villa, as each couple was given a doll to look after.

Prior to their elimination, Mary and Aaron were crowned as the best parents at the end of the challenge.

Following the arrival of the dolls, the boys were taken on a golf trip outside the villa while the girls were left to care for the babies.

Toby playing golf = top tier entertainment #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sgNDiMYdPy — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 18, 2021

During the trip Leam Reardon reflected on his time with Millie Court.

He said: “We’ve come such a long way through the ups and downs.

“We’re in a very good position, we’re very strong. Things are going very, very well.”

Jake Cornish, who was recently voted as one of the least compatible couples with girlfriend Liberty Poole, also discussed their relationship.

“Bumps in the road bring you closer,” he said.

“We’re going onwards and upwards and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Teddy Soares said of his pairing with Faye Winter: “Every day waking up we’ve got smiles on our faces.

“I couldn’t ask for a better woman to start this journey and continue this journey with.

“I’m excited boys, I haven’t felt like this in a while.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.