Thursday, August 19th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

First look images released for second series of Back To Life

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 11.39pm
Meera Syal stars in the show (Luke Varley/PA)
First look images of Meera Syal and Adrian Edmondson starring in the second series of Back To Life have been released.

The BBC Three comedy, which tells the story of a woman trying to reintegrate with society after a lengthy prison sentence, returns later this month.

The Split’s Syal and The Young Ones star Edmondson will appear alongside Daisy Haggard, who co-wrote the series and also plays the lead.

Adrian Edmondson (Luke Varley/PA)

Edmondson said: “I enjoyed the first series very much indeed, so much so that I wrote Daisy, because we followed each other on Twitter.

“So I sent her a direct message, because I’m very young and modern, and told her how much talent she has.

“She messaged me saying, ‘I’ve written you a part, I wonder if you’d look at it? It’ll be coming from your agent’, and I said ‘I know this is very unprofessional but yes, yes I’m doing it’.

“I hadn’t read it but I knew it was going to be brilliant.”

Shane Allen, director of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “The clever and twisted storytelling delves even deeper in this propulsive mystery peppered with playful black humour.

“This is a golden age for UK comedy talent to reach audiences across the world with the BBC kick-starting the journey.”

The new series of Back To Life will air on August 31.

