Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Arlo Parks and Laura Mvula to perform at Mercury Prize ceremony

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.03am
Arlo Parks will perform at the awards ceremony for the Mercury Prize (Matt Crossick/PA)
Arlo Parks will perform at the awards ceremony for the Mercury Prize (Matt Crossick/PA)

Arlo Parks, Black Country, New Road and Laura Mvula are among the musicians who will perform at the awards ceremony for the Mercury Prize.

Radio DJ Lauren Laverne has also been unveiled as a host of the ceremony, which is taking place next month.

Celeste, Ghetts, Wolf Alice, Nubya Garcia, Hannah Peel and Berwyn will also perform at the event.

Ivor Novello Awards 2019 – London
Ghetts (Ian West/PA)

All of the performers feature among the 12 nominees for this year’s Mercury Prize, which recognises the best British album of the year.

Laverne said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show.

“It’s a fantastic shortlist showcasing the incredible creativity of the British and Irish music scene – and I’m looking forward to seeing some amazing live performances at the show.”

The judging panel for this year includes DJ Annie Mac, musician Jamie Cullum, songwriter Anna Calvi, broadcaster Danielle Perry, DJ Gemma Cairney and musician Hazel Wilde.

The Mercury Prize awards show will take place on September 9 at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier