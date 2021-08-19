Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Historian and broadcaster Kenneth Clark honoured with a blue plaque

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 12.03am
Sir Kenneth Clark’s former home (Justin De Souza/English Heritage/PA)
Sir Kenneth Clark’s former home (Justin De Souza/English Heritage/PA)

A blue plaque has been unveiled for historian and broadcaster Sir Kenneth Clark.

English Heritage has commemorated him outside his home in Marylebone, central London, where he lived during the 1930s when he became director of the National Gallery and was knighted.

Sir Kenneth, who died in 1983, is perhaps best known for the 1969 television documentary series Civilisation, which explored the history of art and philosophy in the West.

THE ARTS
Sir Kenneth Clark (PA)

He also headed up cultural organisations including the Arts Council of Great Britain and the Independent Television Authority, and is also credited with saving hundreds of valuable artworks during the Second World War by evacuating them to rural Wales.

Sir Kenneth’s Marylebone home “became a hub for artists and fashionable society” while he lived there, “with Sir Kenneth and his wife Jane hosting glittering parties attended by guests including Winston Churchill and Vanessa Bell”, English Heritage said in a statement.

Dr Rebecca Preston, blue plaques historian at English Heritage, said: “Sir Kenneth Clark was not only a superb art historian and broadcaster, but also a curator, collector, patron, writer and campaigner.

(Justin De Souza/English Heritage/PA)

“He was a consummate communicator and skilfully used film as a tool of mass communication – most notably in the landmark TV series Civilisation, which demonstrated his firm belief in access to the arts for all.

“We are delighted to honour him with this blue plaque.”

Filmmaker Michael Maglaras, who proposed the blue plaque for Sir Kenneth, said: “When I first saw Civilisation more than 50 years ago on American public television, it made an impression on me that I carry with me to this day.

Sir Kenneth Clark’s former home (Justin De Souza/English Heritage/PA)

“Now Lord Clark has been honoured with a blue plaque in London… a city where he was a vibrant and impressive reminder of the value of culture and the arts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier