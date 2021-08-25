Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

TV host taken to Paralympics by pilot who flew him home as an injured marine

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 12.24pm
JJ Chalmers is covering the Paralympics in Tokyo for Channel 4 (Chris Jackson/PA)
JJ Chalmers is covering the Paralympics in Tokyo for Channel 4 (Chris Jackson/PA)

A former Royal Marine commando turned TV presenter “burst into tears” when he realised the man flying him to Japan to host the Paralympics coverage was the same pilot who brought him home when he was wounded in Afghanistan.

JJ Chalmers was on patrol in Helmand Province in 2011 when he was caught up in an explosion, suffering head and facial injuries, losing two fingers and sustaining serious damage to his elbow.

He was subsequently flown out the country in an induced coma, so knew nothing about his journey or the man who piloted the plane.

But when he stepped on to his flight to travel to Tokyo as part of his new role as a TV presenter, he was told by a member of cabin crew that the aircraft’s captain, David Ellis, had also been the pilot on that day in 2011 and wanted to meet him.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “She said ‘Our pilot actually flew you back from Afghanistan, flew you back into the UK, when you were injured 10 years ago, and he’s noticed that, and he would like you to come this way.

“‘He’s going to take the plane off, and then he’s going to come and have a word with you.’

“And I burst into tears – that was my reaction.”

Mr Chalmers said he was “overwhelmed by emotion” as he waited to meet Mr Ellis, who had Googled his name after recognising it on the passenger manifest and confirmed the connection between them by consulting his RAF flight logs.

“He kept coming out throughout the flight and we were able to just talk like two veterans, and it was really nice to pass the time talking to someone that had a familiar background to what I did,” Mr Chalmers said.

“But I really made sure that, when I got off the plane, I was like ‘Cut the nonsense – it’s been really nice to talk to you as another human being, but I owe you something that I’ll never be able to repay to you. I’m unbelievably grateful for what you did to me.’

“And in fairness his response was just perfect; it was ‘We all had a job to do – that’s what you did, that’s what I did, that’s what we all did’.”

Mr Chalmers won a cycling gold medal at the Invictus Games in 2014, and has subsequently hosted Olympic and Paralympic coverage and featured as a reporter on The One Show, as well as starring in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He is one of the hosts of Channel 4’s Paralympics coverage from Tokyo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier