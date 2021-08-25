Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Love Island winners Millie and Liam share kiss as they touch down in UK

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 1.56pm
Love Island (PA)
Love Island (PA)

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon shared a kiss as they arrived back in the UK after triumphing in the ITV2 dating show.

The couple held hands as they walked out of Stansted Airport together on Wednesday, waving at waiting airline staff.

The pair returned to the UK from Majorca on a Jet2 flight alongside runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, who came third, and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, who were fourth.

Figures released by ITV show the winners secured 42% of the vote, with Chloe and Toby getting 31%.

Faye and Teddy had 15% and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank landed 12%.

Chloe and Toby kissed and hugged as their luggage was loaded into waiting cars.

(Sam Russell/PA)

The pair wore co-ordinating casual outfits, with Millie dressed in white tracksuit bottoms and a white crop top and white trainers, with a black sweater knotted around her shoulders, and Liam dressed in beige trousers and a white hoodie and white trainers, with a black baseball cap.

The couple then bid each other goodbye as they got into separate cars.

Liam is from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, while Millie is from Essex, and the pair have already discussed how they will manage a long-distance relationship.

(Sam Russell/PA)

Viewers will be able to catch up with the Love Island 2021 cast during a reunion special on September 5.

Some 2.8 million people tuned in to watch the final episode on Monday, a drop in ratings from the last summer series filmed in 2019, however ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the show still has a bright future.

He told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I don’t think it has peaked, I think this is a pattern that you see when new programmes come along and they are huge phenomenons.”

He added: “There are many years left in it and I think the challenge thrown down to producers, and let’s give them a bit of credit, through a pandemic they managed to make a show every single night, is to make some subtle change to spice it up a bit and make it as fresh as you can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier