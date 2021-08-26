Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
T-shirt inspired by Channel 4 hit It’s A Sin reaches fundraising milestone

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 12.03am
Philip Normal raises £500,000 for the Terrence Higgins Trust (Philip Normal/Terrence Higgins Trust/PA)
More than £500,000 has been raised through the sale of T-shirts inspired by hit Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.

The pieces, which have been worn by famous names including Sir Ian McKellen and Amanda Holden, feature the word La in reference to the catchphrase of the show’s main characters.

Written by Russell T Davies, It’s A Sin tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s and its impact on the LGBT community.

Sir Ian McKellen (Philip Normal/Terrence Higgins Trust/PA)

Funds raised by the T-shirts, which were created by designer Philip Normal, will go to HIV and sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Normal, who is living with HIV, and the charity’s chief executive Ian Green were pictured by Tower Bridge in London alongside others who have bought the T-shirt.

Dermot O’Leary, Dr Ranj Singh, comedian Tom Allen and Terrence Higgins Trust patron Beverley Knight are also among the celebrities who have supported the project.

Actor Nathaniel Curtis, who plays Ash in It’s A Sin, has also shared a photo of himself in a La T-shirt.

Amanda Holden (Philip Normal/Terrence Higgins Trust/PA)

The money will be used to fund a campaign featuring Normal and 12 others living with HIV that will challenge the stigma surrounding the virus by celebrating their achievements since being diagnosed, as well as for counselling and to develop training to make workplaces more HIV inclusive.

It’s A Sin writer Davies said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that one of the many great legacies of this show has been to raise so much money for Terrence Higgins Trust.

“I would like to pay tribute to wonderful Philip Normal for making the most of the moment that It’s A Sin created and thank everyone who has bought a T-shirt to support efforts to tackle the stigma still surrounding HIV.”

Normal said: “This is just beyond my wildest dreams – I thought I’d only sell a couple of t-shirts.

Dermot O’Leary (Philip Normal/Terrence Higgins Trust/PA)

“I’m so grateful to the cast and crew of It’s A Sin for creating this moment for us to talk about HIV in the UK and I want to thank everyone who has bought a t-shirt and helped us raise such a phenomenal amount of money for the Terrence Higgins Trust and their vital work to get us to no new HIV cases by 2030.”

Green, chief executive of the trust, said: “Congratulations to Philip Normal for hitting this amazing target.

“Everyone at Terrence Higgins Trust is so grateful to each and every person who has stepped up and bought a shirt to support our work.

“The money is helping to fund a new nationwide campaign to tackle HIV stigma because although much has changed since the days of It’s A Sin sadly the stigma around HIV is still all too present.”

