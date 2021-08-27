Olivia Rodrigo reclaims top spot in album charts after successful vinyl release

Olivia Rodrigo has reclaimed the number one spot in the UK album charts after a successful vinyl release of her debut record Sour.

The US pop star had the most streamed and most physically purchased album this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 18-year-old sold 7,800 vinyl copies of the album since it was released last Friday, making it the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by a female artist since 2000, and overtaking Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Sour has now spent five weeks in the top album spot since it was released in May.

Rodrigo beat Lorde’s highly anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, to the top spot, which came in at number two.

However, this is the New Zealand-born singer’s best UK chart debut so far, after her 2017 album, Melodrama, reached fifth place in the charts and her debut album, Pure Heroine, ranked number four in 2013.

English musician Jake Bugg also entered the charts with his fifth studio album – Saturday Night, Sunday Morning – which took the third spot.

American rapper and singer Doja Cat climbs to fourth position with Planet Her, while rapper Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together falls back one spot to number five.

Irish indie-folk band Villagers also landed at 19 with their sixth studio album, Fever Dreams, which was the top-selling album in UK independent record shops this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Over in the singles chart, Ed Sheeran claims his ninth week at number one with Bad Habits, and his latest single, Visiting Hours, is the highest new entry of the week in fifth place.

The new song is dedicated to his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, who died earlier this year.

Becky Hill and David Guetta hold on to third place with their track Remember and Jonasu stays at number four with Black Magic.