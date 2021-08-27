Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demi Lovato, Hillary Clinton and Olly Alexander honoured at British LGBT Awards

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 9.32pm
Demi Lovato, Hillary Clinton and Olly Alexander were among the award winners (PA)
Demi Lovato, Hillary Clinton and Olly Alexander were among the winners at the 2021 British LGBT Awards, while Phillip Schofield was honoured with a special prize.

Pop star Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this year and now uses the pronouns they/them, was named celebrity of the year at the star-studded event, which was hosted by presenter Gok Wan and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney.

The awards celebrate the best British and international LGBT+ talent, as well as the allies and organisations which support them.

National Television Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London
Gok Wan was one of the hosts (Ian West/PA)

Mrs Clinton, a former US secretary of state and presidential candidate, was awarded the global ally award.

Joining the ceremony by video-link, Mrs Clinton said she “could not be prouder to stand with the LGBT+ community”, adding there is “more work to be done to change laws and change hearts and minds” until LGBT+ people secure full equality.

Years & Years singer Alexander was recognised for his role in Russell T Davies’s Aids drama It’s A Sin, which won the media moment award.

This Morning star Schofield, who revealed last year that he is gay, delivered an emotional video message as he received a special recognition award.

Anthony McPartlin wedding
Phillip Schofield was honoured with a special award (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Schofield had been married to wife Steph, with whom he has two daughters, for more than 20 years when he shared the news about his sexuality.

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, who was part of Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex couple, won the LGBT+ role model accolade, while singer Anne-Marie was named music artist of the year.

Spice Girls star Melanie C won the ally award for her work with drag collective Sink the Pink, while Cooking With The Stars host Tom Allen was named broadcaster of the year.

England and Wolverhampton Wanderers footballer Conor Coady won the football ally award, which was introduced this year to highlight the lack of gay, bisexual and gender expansive representation in the upper leagues of the sport.

England Euro’s Squad Announcement
Conor Coady was honoured for his work to support making football more inclusive (Nick Potts/PA)

Coady, who has backed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign to make football more inclusive for LGBT+ people, said he was “deeply honoured and incredibly proud” to be recognised.

Ceremony host Wan said: “So many brilliant and deserving LGBT+ people and allies have been recognised tonight. It is wonderful to be part of this event.”

Awards founder Sarah Garrett added: “We were so delighted to be able to host a celebration of the people working hard to advocate for and advance LGBT+ rights after what has been a difficult 18 months.

“All of the winners and nominees are incredibly deserving.”

